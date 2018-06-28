Minor SB All-Stars sitting pretty after walk-off win

There was plenty on the line in Thursday's Minor League Softball All-Stars winners' bracket final between Punxsy and St. Marys, as the winner would earn a berth in the championship game and a few days of rest, while the loser would be forced to play back-to-back days in the knockout round final tonight. Punxsy overcame seven defensive errors and three unearned runs allowed to win the game in thrilling fashion, as Ava Roken singled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Brinley Hallman tripled her home. Pictured here are Roken crossing the plate for the winning run (first photo) and Hallman being greeted by her teammates as the celebration began (second photo).