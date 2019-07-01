Minor SB All-Stars earn rematch with St. Marys

For the second time in a week, Punxsy's Minor Softball All-Stars pitched a no-hitter to blank DuBois. Last week, it was Brinley Hallman, and on Monday, Punxsy's Olivia Toven (pictured here striding home for an inside-the-park home run) kept DuBois out of the hit column — in addition to her offensive contributions — to push Punxsy into the championships, where it must win twice against St. Marys, which won the first match between the two teams 4-2 on Saturday. Punxsy will play at St. Marys at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and the if-necessary game (were it to become necessary) would be played on Friday at a site to be determined.

In other action on Monday, DuBois' Minor Baseball All-Stars scored 10 runs in the first inning, then held on for a 16-5, four-inning win over Punxsy's team. Punxsy will host Ridgway at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.