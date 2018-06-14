Minimal damage reported in McHugh Ave. fire

Firefighters from five different companies were called to a structure fire at 85 McHugh Ave., Punxsutawney, to a home owned by Fayette Resources, at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, with smoke showing from the attic. Pictured are firefighters who were able to knock the small fire down quickly. Punxsutawney Fire Department Chief Bryan Smith said that some wiring attached to the blower motor for a fan caught two joists on fire, causing minor damage, and there was some water damage as well. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)