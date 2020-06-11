Miners double up Senators, 8-4

REYNOLDSVILLE — Playing the Sykesville Senators on their own turf in Reynoldsville on Thursday, the Rossiter Miners scored the game's first seven runs — three in the first, one in the second and three in the third — then held on for an 8-4 victory in Federation League action on Thursday night.

The Miners scored their eight runs on a total of nine hits, with Adison Neal leading the way at the plate by going 3-for-3, being hit by two pitches and scoring four of the team's runs. Pete Meterko reached safely in all five of his trips to the plate — a hit and four walks — and Daren Byers was 2-for-2 with two walks, a sac fly and three RBIs. Zeke Bennett added an RBI double, with Alec Greenblatt having a hit and an RBI and Ashton Stonbraker a hit and two walks.

Kevin London worked three innings on the hill for the winners, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks and fanning one. Neal took over from there and pitched 2-2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks and whiffing two, and Greenblatt closed things out with 1-2/3 shutout innings, with the only blemish being an HBP; he struck out three.

The Senators' sticks were led by Adam Fox, who went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Brandon Walker and Brandin Anderson each had one double for the Sens, and Brandon Sicheri singled and walked three times. Jake Felix added a sacrifice fly for an RBI.

Isaac Knarr got the start on the hill, but was pulled after allowing three runs in 1/3 of an inning on a hit and five free passes. Sicheri pitched 1-2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, and Jake Mowrey relieved him to pitch two innings and allow three runs on three hits and five free passes. Carter Hickman pitched one scoreless frame, and Ryan Walker pitched the final two, allowing one run on three hits and fanning four.