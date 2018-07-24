Miners in deep hole in Fed League semis

The Rossiter Miners relied on some solid defense to get through seven innings on Tuesday evening. Unfortunately, the Sykesville Senators also played steady defense behind good pitching, and the game went to extra innings tied 1-1. In the eighth, the Senators unloaded for eight runs to open up a 9-1 lead, which stuck to give Sykesville a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Miners will try to keep their season going on Wednesday at Reynoldsville, while the Senators will look to close out the series.