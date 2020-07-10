Miller receives July Garden of the Month honors

Pictured are Mary Grusky and Abby McAdoo, granddaughters of the first recipient of the July Garden of the Month, Bill Miller, of Plesantview Road, Henderson Township. Miller said that it all began when his daughter, Holly Grusky, gave him a few lilies and they caught really well for him.

“So, I decided that I really liked the lilies and to go total lilies this coming year,” Miller explained, adding that last fall, he bought a whole bunch of lilies and his main garden has become a show place for lilies.

Miller said he has some other flowers mixed in with the lilies, one of which is Cupid’s Culver Root.