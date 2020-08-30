Miles for Smiles race, gone virtual for 2020, extends registration

Matt and Ann Koppenhaver of Punxsutawney have long been committed to raising funds and awareness for children born with cleft lip and palate — a cause very close to their own hearts and personal, as Ann and the couple's son, Bennett, were both born with cleft. Since 2017, the Koppenhavers have hosted a local run, Miles for Smiles, to benefit various causes — including Smile Train, a charity that works to provide medical professionals with training, funding and resources to provide cleft surgeries and care to children around the world. This year's event has looked different — as has so much in 2020 — and went virtual, and now, the registration deadline has been extended through the end of September for those who would like to participate, allowing them to walk, run or bike one of the respective distances on their own time and wherever they choose to do so.

"This year, our event is held online or virtually. A person can sign up, pay the registration fee and complete their walk or run," Ann said. "We are even encouraging of people getting out on a bike, kayak or wheelchair. A participant completes their distance, snaps a picture of themselves, their time and distance or just verifies they completed it, and we send a medal in return. And since the weather is beautiful and we want more people to participate, we are extending the event through the end of September."

Those interested in registering can do so online at ttps://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Punxsutawney/MilesforSmilesVIRTUALRace. Those with questions about the event, or those who would like more information, can email Milesforsmilespxy@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page: Miles for Smiles PXY.

PHOTO: Pictured here are race organizers Ann (left) and Matt (right) Koppenhaver with Julie Bengis of Smile Train, one of the various beneficiaries of the proceeds from the event.