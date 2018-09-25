McMullen recognizes Jefferson County EMA with Storm-Ready Community, Weather-Ready Nationa Ambassador distinctions

Fred McMullen, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh, was present at Tuesday's Jefferson County Commissioners meeting, at which he acknowledged the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency as a Storm Ready Community and for being Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors. Pictured here are (from left) commissioners Jeff Pisarcik and Jack Matson, EMA director Tracy Zents, EMA deputy director Chris Clark, McMullen and commissioner Herb Bullers.