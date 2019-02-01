McCoy and Rougeux named Man and Woman of the Year

Pictured here are the 2018 Woman and the Man of the Year, Pat Rougeux (left) and Rob McCoy, as announced at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s annual banquet on Friday. Rougeux is a volunteer for numerous organizations, from her church, SS.C.D., and the associated school, to the local VFW and American Legion posts. She also helps organize a number of the Red Cross bloodmobiles that come through town. McCoy is the director of the Punxsutawney Area Community Center and is very involved in the community in that capacity alone, in addition to volunteer work he does elsewhere, such as his membership on the PRIDE board working for the revitalization of Punxsutawney.