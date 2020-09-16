Mayor issues proclamation for Constitution Week

Pictured here is Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander presenting a proclamation to the Punxsutawney Daughters of the American Revolution deeming the next week as Constitution Week in the borough of Punxsutawney. Pictured with Alexander (center) are Joan Olp, DAR regent (left) and Jonna Irvin, DAR Constitution Week chairperson (right).

Alexander said that this celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and that the DAR is a patriotic organization that encourages education and historic preservation in communities across America. “In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside that week annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week,” he said, adding that the resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In 1955, the President General of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Gertrude S. Carraway, adopted a project to promote the observance of the U.S. Constitution with a memorial week beginning on the anniversary of the signing of the document, Sept. 17. She asked DAR chapters, committees and members to study, teach and discuss the U.S. Constitution. Caraway also encouraged members to invite their governors and mayors to issue proclamations celebrating the Constitution.