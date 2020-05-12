Mayor Alexander proclaims National Hospital Week

PUNXSUTAWNEY — On Tuesday, Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander issued an official proclamation deeming this week National Hospital Week in the borough of Punxsutawney. Alexander's proclamation read as follows:

"Whereas, the week of May 10 through May 16 is National Hospital Week, in these times of the COVID-19 virus, we count on our care professionals more now than ever before, and

"Whereas, those who serve in hospitals have a major responsibility to the welfare of our community, and

"Whereas, the access department is most often the patient's introduction to the hospital and becomes a major referral center for both patients and hospital personnel, and

"Whereas, the access department plays an integral role in serving as a good-will ambassador for the hospital and the community, and

"Whereas, to all those health care professionals putting everything on the line in this time of crisis, you are to be commended for your dedication to your profession and care of patients in times like this. I, for one, thank you for all of the above, and keep up the good work.

"Therefore, I, Richard Alexander, proclaim May 10 through May 16 as National Hospital Week."