Matusky honored as Reynoldsville Citizen of the Month

Pictured is the Reynoldsville Council President Bill Cebulskie (left) presenting the Citizen of the Month Award for May to Jack Matusky at Monday’s meeting. Cebulskie said that Matusky worked for DuBois Area School District as a teacher and principal, retired in 2006 and has been very active in the community. He served on the Reynoldsville Recreation Committee for 25 years and has been very active in the pool and its operations. He added that Matusky served on borough council for 14 years, two as the president. Matusky was also on the Hometown Committee, Blueprint Committee and the Reynoldsville Cemetery Committee.

“I want to say thank you; I’m humbled by this, and there are many more people in this community that are deserving as well,” Matusky explained, also thanking the council for its efforts, which he called a thankless job. “Somebody might say thank you, but most times they don’t,” Matusky noted. “Volunteering is a great experience; I recommend to anybody.”