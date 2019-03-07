Masons honor Hanley for 50 years, five others for 25

Pictured are the members of the John W. Jenks Lodge No. 534 who received their Masonic Service Emblems at a ceremony on Tuesday. They included (seated) Robert Hanley, who received his 50-year Masonic Service Emblem; and 25-year recipients (back row, from left) Lance Casaday, Scott North, Linda Hendricks (on behalf of her late husband, Donald Hendricks), Doug Varner and Aaron Hendricks. Also pictured is Quient A. Anderson, District Deputy Grand Master, 52nd Masonic District, Grand Lodge F. & A.M. of Pa. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)