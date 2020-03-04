Masons honor 50-year members at ceremony

Pictured here are the recipients of the John W. Jenks Lodge No. 534 Free and Accepted Masons’ 50-year pins. Pins were presented at a ceremony held on Tuesday. Pictured (front row, from left) are Calvin E. Smyers, Walter R. Hurd, William R. Postlewaite, P.M., Max Pifer, (middle row) Richard A. Carnes, Albert L. Barnett, William W. Reinhart, (back row): Quient Anderson (Jenks Lodge District Deputy Grandmaster) and Clifford H. Klinger, worshipful master. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)