Martino & Conrad crowned Little Mr. & Miss Groundhog

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center's annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog crowning ceremony was held on Saturday at the center. Those receiving the honor were Little Mr. Groundhog (front, left) Nolan Martino, 5, the son of Todd and Holli Martino, and Little Miss Groundhog (front, right) Maelee Conrad, the daughter of Matt and Tonya Conrad. Both are students at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School. (Photo submitted)