Marking a 99th birthday in style

Pictured celebrating their grandmother Wanda Emhoff Smith's 99th birthday, with Wanda being chauffeured by Bob Evans in his 1954 Oldsmobile 98, are (from left) Lesa and Bruce Walker, and their mother, Kay Walker, seated in the back seat. Also seen is one of the vehicles participating in Wanda’s birthday parade. The parade was organized through Facebook and was held to honor the occasion in light of the coronavirus restrictions. (Photos by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)