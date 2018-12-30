Marchand structure fire claims child’s life

MARCHAND — One victim died in a multiple-alarm fire that occurred at a house located at 16153 Route 119, Marchand, North Mahoning Township at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Tim Fetterhoff, Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company chief, said that when he arrived on scene, the fire was through the roof and there were three people in the house when the fire broke out. The entrapment of one juvenile was confirmed, and the child was unable to escape. One adult and one additional juvenile were flown by emergency medical helicopters for treatment of unknown injuries due to the fire. The child was reported to have been in serious condition.

“We were at the firehall when the call came in at approximately 7 a.m., and we were en route before the siren quit,” Fetterhoff noted, adding that they were at the hall making breakfast for a training class, so they had a quicker response since they didn’t have to go to the hall first.

Lindsey Fire Company was on the fire box with Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company for the initial alarm, and Central Fire Department requested.

The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company was on-scene at the landing zone at the former Longview School building. Fetterhoff called for Lindsey’s Tower 40 to the scene so they could use CAFS to extinguish the potential of the fire reigniting. The fire was fought with a tanker shuttle, with Rescue 20 at the fill site for tankers from Perry Township, Lindsey, Central and Rossiter.

Fetterhoff said they were assisted at the scene by Lindsey, Central, Marion Center, Rossiter, Plumville and Big Run.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the blaze.

No further details are available at this time.