Make-A-Wish ready to light up the lives of local children with annual campaign

Pictured is Wish Kid Lyndsay Fox from Big Run wearing a Make-A-Wish hat and holding a Make-A-Wish Bear as she gets ready for the Light Up A Child's Life campaign, which begins at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, on 104.1 FM WPXZ.

Each year, the campaign is held in Punxsutawney in the month of December, with the goal of raising funds to support Wish Kids’ opportunities to live out their dreams. “The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” the Make-A-Wish website says. “The children we serve are fighting for their lives, and their families are doing everything that they can to help them in their battles.”

Lyndsay, this year's featured Wish Kid, was diagnosed on June 25 with LCH, or Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, a rare cancer that begins in the LCH cells.

Lyndsay has chosen her Wish — a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in December 2020. She wanted to go next December so she can see Disney World decorated for Christmas.

Here's the campaign’s schedule for the week:

• Monday, Dec. 16 — Make-A-Wish office, located at 109 North Findley St., Punxsutawney, from 7 to 9 a.m. (Note: The campaign will also be operating from the office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

• Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Punxsy Pizza from 7 to 9 a.m. and then 5 to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Laska's Pizza from 7 to 9 a.m. and then Mulberry Square from 3 to 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 19— Punxsutawney Area High School from 7 to 8 a.m. and then Punxsutawney Elementary School from 8 to 9 a.m.

• Friday, Dec. 20 — SHOP 'n SAVE from 7 to 9 a.m.

To make a donation, call 814-938-8888 or visit www.greaterpawv.wish.org.