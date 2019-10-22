Make some noise, boys: Chucks advance to D-9 finals
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Pictured here are Punxsy boys' soccer players (from left) Garrett Eddy, Graham Lott, Vincent Gigliotti, Jaugar McDivitt (back) and Zach Reitz celebrating Punxsy's go-ahead goal in the second half of Punxsy's 4-1 District 9 AA semi-final win over Port Allegany. With the victory, the Chucks advance to the D-9 finals, where they'll meet Karns City. Gigliotti scored three goals, and Reitz added one. Lott had a big throw-in assist on the go-ahead goal, and keeper Jacob Ebel also came up with some big saves at key times for the Chucks.
