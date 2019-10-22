Make some noise, boys: Chucks advance to D-9 finals

Pictured here are Punxsy boys' soccer players (from left) Garrett Eddy, Graham Lott, Vincent Gigliotti, Jaugar McDivitt (back) and Zach Reitz celebrating Punxsy's go-ahead goal in the second half of Punxsy's 4-1 District 9 AA semi-final win over Port Allegany. With the victory, the Chucks advance to the D-9 finals, where they'll meet Karns City. Gigliotti scored three goals, and Reitz added one. Lott had a big throw-in assist on the go-ahead goal, and keeper Jacob Ebel also came up with some big saves at key times for the Chucks.