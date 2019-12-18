Majority of House members vote to impeach
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
After a long day of deliberation, the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday evening on the impeachment of President Donald Trump, with a majority of members voting in favor of both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of justice — nearly along party lines. A full story, with reactions from both sides — including Trump, who was speaking at a rally in Michigan during the vote — will appear in Thursday's print edition of The Spirit.
Category: