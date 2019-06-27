Major SB All-Stars win District 10, advance to Sectionals

On Thursday evening, in the third meeting of the All-Stars season between the two teams, Punxsy's Major (11-12) Softball All-Stars bested DuBois 4-2 to earn the District 10 championship and a spot in the Section 1 tournament to begin on July 2. Punxsy won the first meeting between the two teams by one run, and DuBois won the second by the same margin, but the winner-take-all game for the title went Punxsy's way.

Emily McMahan pitched all six frames for Punxsy to earn the win, and McMahan and Avary Powell each had two hits for the offense. Laci Poole, Brooke Farmery, Brooke Young and Zoey Hoover each had one hit. Young's single in the fifth plated a pair of runs and broke a 2-2 tie, proving to be the go-ahead-for-good hit.

