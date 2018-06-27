Major BB All-Stars get out to soggy — but strong — start

A trio of Punxsy Major League All-star pitchers — Coy Martino, Jake Sikora and Jimmie Neese — teamed up to pitch a shutout over hosting Brockway in Wednesday evening’s first-round game between the two teams. Mother Nature had her say, delaying the game for about an hour after the second inning, but the moisture didn’t slow Punxsy’s offensive attack, which scored one run in each of the first four frames, then two in the fifth en route to a 6-0 win. Pictured here is Neese delivering a pitch.

Gage Gresock led the Punxsy offense with an RBI double.

Punxsy will play again Friday, at a site to be determined, as the other first-round games were postponed.