Mahoning Shadow Trail to close two days for bridge removal

Pictured is another major part of the steel truss of the old Margiotti Bridge lying on a pillar down below the structure on Water Street, Punxsutawney. The Mahoning Shadow Trail is expected to be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 27, for the removal of the steel truss. Alternate closure dates are Feb. 28 and March 1, should inclement weather push back demolition.