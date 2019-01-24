Maddox Hyde, young man who inspired many, passes away

Maddox Hyde, a local young man whose smile — even in the midst of difficult circumstances — inspired many passed away at the age of 14 on Wednesday at his Reynoldsville home, surrounded by his loving family. Hyde was known for his determination and joy, which he showcased as a three-time cancer fighter. Hyde is pictured above in a Spirit file photo from November 2015, when he had the opportunity to serve as an honorary officer for the day with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department. Friends and family will be received at a service to be held next Friday, Feb. 1.