London’s Creamery hosting fundraiser for SPLASH

The swimming season may be over at the George C. Brown Community Pool in Punxsutawney, but the fundraising for SPLASH continues — including this Sunday, Oct. 11, from noon to 8 p.m. at London’s Country Creamery at 317 W. Main St. in Big Run.

Pictured is Lisa London, owner of London’s Country Creamery on Main Street in Big Run, serving an ice cream cone to Lisa Switlick, chairperson of SPLASH, as they prepare for the fundraiser this Sunday.

Switlick said that it was a rough year, as the swimming season was cut short, first by the pandemic and secondly when they had to install a new pump, delaying their opening by another two weeks.

Switlick said London’s Country Creamery offered to hold a fundraiser to build a fund to help the pool open on time next year.

London said that all the proceeds of ice cream and sandwich sales will be donated to SPLASH, and they are going to serve pulled pork, hot sausage, meatball subs, Philly cheesesteak and hot dogs.