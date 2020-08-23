Local scouts receive Girl Scout Bronze Award

Pictured here (from left) are Madison Ross, Chloe Sawyer, Eva Malmgren and Payton Ross, members of the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania Junior Troop 20253 who were recently awarded with the Girl Scout Bronze Award — the highest recognition for scouts at their grade level.

The Bronze Award recognizes Girl Scouts who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects that address important community needs. The Troop's Bronze Award project began in the fall of 2019 and was completed in August of this year.

No one wants to be lonely at recess, and that is why the members of Troop 20253 chose to donate Buddy Benches to the students at C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville. A Buddy Bench is a special place on a school playground where a child can go when they want someone to talk to or play with. The members of Troop 20253 hope the benches will help local students for years to come. The troop was supported in their Bronze Award effort by numerous local financial donors.