Local scouts attend Youth Leadership Seminar

Four young men from the Punxsutawney Boy Scout Troop 245 attend a National Youth Leadership Seminar from April 26-28 at Camp BuCoCo in Slippery Rock. They were taught leadership skills by some of the National Leaders from the Order of the Arrow from the Boy Scouts of America. The Order of the Arrow National Chief, Matt Parsons, was one of the presenters at the seminar, along with Ethan Mooney, who is the Northeast Region Chief. The Order of the Arrow has more than 200,000 members in the United States, of which Matt Parsons is the chief officer. Pictured (from left) are Parsons, David Kunselman, Austin Fischer, Nicholas Motter, Alex Deppen and Northeast Region Chief Ethan Mooney.