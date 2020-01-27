Local scores & schedule (January 28)

On Monday evening, the Lady Chucks basketball team played host to Elk County Catholic and poured it on en route to a 69-35 victory. Other scores from Monday included:

• JV girls’ basketball: Punxsy 27, Elk County Catholic 12

• 7th-grade boys’ basketball: Punxsy 33, DuBois Central Catholic 24

• 8th-grade boys’ basketball: Punxsy 54, DuBois Central Catholic 40

• 9th-grade boys’ basketball: DuBois Central Catholic 49, Punxsy 26

Tuesday's Punxsy athletics schedule is all wrestling, as the junior high squad will host Brookville at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity bout between the Route 36 rivals at 7 p.m.