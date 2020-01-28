Local schools receive state grants to upgrade cafeterias

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced today that more than $925,000 in competitive grants has been awarded to 72 elementary, middle and high schools across the state for the purchase of new food service equipment for cafeterias. "Students perform better in school when they have access to regular, nutritious meals," said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. "These grants will help schools upgrade equipment so they can continue to provide the essential meals that students need."

Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is awarded to schools which participate in the National School Lunch Program and have 50 percent or more of students eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Schools often use the grants to purchase new refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.

Among the recipients were Punxsutawney Area High School and Punxsutawney Area Elementary school, with each receiving $47,348 for dishwashers, and Brockway Area Junior Senior High School, which received $5,690 for a convection oven. In all, the grants totaled $925,473.