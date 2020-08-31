Local organizations receive John Goss run/walk proceeds

Pictured is John Goss of Punxsutawney, who raised $3,542 through his annual run/walk and distributed the contributions to two organizations, Cross Town Ministries Food Pantry and Punxsutawney Rails to Trails: (from left) Mac Campbell and Jeannie Campbell, Cross Town Ministries Food Pantry co-directors; Larry Corner, Cross Town Ministries pastor; Goss; and Susan Wolfe, Punxsutawney Area Rails to Trails.

Goss said the way it works is that participants run/walk his age, doing that number of miles.

He said he turned 63 this year, so he did 63 miles.

“I did it on the Mahoning Shadow Trail, and I have a designated route,” Goss explained, adding that he ran two designated routes this year.

Goss said he gets individuals to go with him; they do three miles apiece.

“This was my fourth year, and probably next year I’ll be 64, which could be my last year,” he stated.

He noted that he did 30 miles on the trail and 33 miles around town.