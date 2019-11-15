Local group working on banner program to honor veterans

Members of the Lemon Drops survey the sample American Hero Banner featuring Cpl. Leif Allen Perry, U.S. Marine Corps, Global War on Terror, at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library this week. Pictured (from left) are Joan Beck, Sharon Reesman, Bonnie Morrow, Debi Mcneeley, Suzanne Shumaker, Ann McIntyre, Mary Lou Brown, Amy Morris, Laura Duke Finn, Mary Ann Smith and Jodi Presloid. Missing from photo are Billie Sheesley, Karen Offutt and Pam Boyer.

In conjunction with the Punxsutawney Rotary Club, the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce and the Punxsutawney Borough Council, the Lemon Drops are initiating a banner program to honor the present and past men and women of the United States military.

These banners will be displayed on utility poles throughout the area.

Each banner will measure 30”x60.” Photos must be scanned and emailed along with the application form to: lhankinson@standarpennant.com.

The application is available at the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce or on their American Heroes Facebook page.

Morris noted that the chamber will scan photos for those unable to do so.

Newspaper and very old photos will have an additional cost of $125 for enhancement work.

Morris added that the banners will be on display before they are mounted at Flashover Club in one of their banquet rooms in April.

The cost for each banner is $200, and a 121/2”x18” garden flag will also be available for the cost of $15 each.

Any business, club or organization is welcome to purchase a banner in honor of an American hero, which includes active-duty members as well.

Make checks payable to Punxsutawney Rotary and mail them along with your applications to: Punxsutawney Rotary, 501 Woodland Ave. Punxsutawney, PA, 15767.

You must email a copy of the application and photo to lhankinson@standardpennant.com.

For further information, call: Bonnie Morrow (814) 952-2266, MaryAnn Smith (814) 938-2394 or Suzanne Shumaker (814) 938-2639.

The deadline for a completed application plus check or money order is Jan. 10.