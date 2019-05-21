Local Election Results: Jefferson County

The most hotly contested spot on either side of Tuesday's Jefferson County Primary Elections was the Republican nomination for Register, Recorder & Clerk in the county, with five different candidates — Donna J. Cooper, Brianna Bullers, Scott North, Frank E. Bartley and Brandi R. Yeaney — all vying for the spot on the fall ballot. Based on Tuesday's results (which were unofficial and were not tabulated by the county) Bullers held a lead of more than 200 votes over Cooper and North. All three candidates received more than 1,000 votes.

Five different candidates ran for the three open spots in the Republican ballot for Punxsutawney Borough Council seats, and while William "Bill" Williams (293) and Jim Bianco (217) held comfortable leads through the votes recorded on Tuesday, the three other candidates were all within five total, meaning that spot would be too close to call at this point. Robert "Toby" Santik was credited with a total of 170 votes, with Josh McAfoos just one behind with 169 and Luke M. Riddle not far off with 165. Only seven write-ins were recorded, so those wouldn't factor into the decisions, but absentee ballots not included in the results could. On the Democratic ticket, there were no candidates listed, though plenty of write-ins will be counted.

In the running for the Punxsutawney School Board positions — I, V, VIII and IX — the first region saw David Wachob cross file and run uncontested on each; he secured plenty of votes to earn both spots, with very few write-ins. In Region V, a part of the Punxsy Borough, there were no candidates listed on either side, meaning write-ins will determine that spot. In Region VIII (Bell and Gaskill townships), the Democrats had only the option to write in a candidate, while Deneen Evans held a fair margin over the write-in votes (158-88), and in Region IX (Big Run and Henderson Township), Janey L. London held a large advantage over write-in candidates on the Democratic ticket (77-14), while also being credited with a 100-58 advantage over Milton Tyler on the Republican ticket.

(NOTE: ALL RESULTS POSTED HERE ARE UNOFFICIAL AND WOULD NOT INCLUDE WRITE-INS OR ABSENTEE BALLOTS... THESE ARE THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS AND WERE TABULATED BY SPIRIT STAFF MEMBERS, AS THE COUNTY RESULTS WERE BROKEN DOWN BY PRECINCT.)