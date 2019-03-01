Live from Altoona: Updates from PIAA NW Regionals

9:37 p.m. -- The Chucks are done for the night, as Schuckers puts up a good fight at 220 but is pinned by Shikellamy's Adam Young, sending him to Consy Round 2 tomorrow.

9:31 p.m. -- Punxsy has its first semi-finalist! Garrett Eddy avenges two losses earlier this season to best St. Marys' Jeremy Garthwaite 14-6!

8:19 p.m. -- Skarbek was first to go in the quarters for Punxsy, and he was bested by Kaeman Smith of Cathedral Prep. He'll wrestle in consy round 2 tomorrow. Eddy and Schuckers yet to come tonight.

7:30 p.m. -- Well, that escalated quickly! Punxsy's Garrett Eddy trailed 6-2 going into his third period but turned a takedown into a pin to advance to the quarters; at the same time, Miller was on the mats at the same time, and he was bested. Last, but not least, Jacob Schuckers trotted out and saw no opponent meet him, so he advances to the quarters by forfeit.

6:46 p.m. -- We're still waiting for the Punxsy trio to get going in the heavier weights... The next match will be Garrett Eddy at 182 pounds (Match #62), and we're currently on #44.

5:52 p.m. -- Ben Skarbek scores a win for the Chucks in his first bout -- a 4-0 decision over Dylan Mayer of Allderdice. The Chucks will now wait until 182 pounds before wrestling in three straight weight classes.

5:30 p.m. -- Opening ceremonies are in the books... the first Punxsy wrestler will be Ben Skarbek at 113 pounds, match #8.

5:22 p.m. -- Live from the Altoona Fieldhouse, we're about eight minutes away from the beginning of wrestling. Four Punxsy wrestlers and a host of D-9 participants will be in action tonight in the Round of 16 and the Quarter-Finals. Check back to this link for updates as the weekend goes on.