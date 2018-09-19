Lions Club readying for annual ‘White Cane Day’

It's "White Cane Day" this Saturday, as members of the Punxsutawney Lions Club will be stationed in front of the Central Fire Department in Punxsutawney raising money for their free eyeglass program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pictured standing by the one of the used eyeglasses collection boxes are (from left) Rick Fye, Punxsy Lions Club member; Dan Ritchie, Punxsy Lions Club eyeglass chair; and Dan Finn, Punxsy Lions Club member. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)