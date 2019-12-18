Lions Club presents donation to Lisa's Ladybugs

The Punxsutawney Lions Club recently continued its charitable giving when members of the club presented a check for $1,000 to members of Lisa's Ladybugs. Aside from the monetary donation, members of the Lions Club also assist Lisa's Ladybugs throughout the year. "This is one of our favorite causes that we work with," said Lions Club President Jim Dunlap. Pictured here (from left) are Lori Ebel, Lisa's Ladybugs; Roger Steele, Lions Club member; Lesa Walker, Lisa's Ladybugs; Dunlap; and Dan Finn, Lions Club member. (Photo by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)