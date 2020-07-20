Lions Club donates equipment to area first responders

Pictured are members of the Lions Club donating a disinfecting fogger to Jefferson County EMS: (from left) Donnie Haines, manager, Jefferson County EMS; Tom Shively, Lions Club; Luke Crossley, paramedic; Kristie Booher, EMT; Marlin Rearick, Lions Club; Herman Rush, Lions Club district governor; Heather Grove, EMT; Linda Lupro, Lions Club Immediate Past District governor; and Joel Cressley, EMT.

The Punxsutawney Lions Club and District 14-J are serving the community by providing disinfectant foggers to 16 ambulance/fire and rescue companies within their district.

An emergency services grant from the Lions Club International Foundation in response to the coronavirus has allowed the Lions to help meet pressing needs in the community including assisting first responders.

The disinfecting foggers can be used to disinfect the back of ambulance or any other area in need of disinfection.