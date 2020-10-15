Lindsey Fire Co. teaming with Lily’s for fundraiser

Pictured are Ken Bishop, Lindsey Fire Company vice president; Matt Strouse, Lindsey president; Lilly “Lil” Cameron, owner of Lily’s Restaurant; Ashlie Byler, owner of Queen Bee drink concession; and Joe Defelice, chief of Lindsey Fire Company, as they prepare for a fundraiser to be held at Lily’s Restaurant on Sunday to benefit the fire company.

The fundraiser will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cameron said that it’s drive-through or curbside pickup, adding that she is going to donate 100 percent of the proceeds that they make from the dinner.

Ashlie Byler will have her drink concession stand Queen Bee in the parking lot as well, and she pointed out that she has eight different flavors of iced tea, lemonade, frappes, flavored lemonade and iced coffee. She said a portion of her proceeds will also go to help the Lindsey Fire Company with their many expenses.