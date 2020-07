Pictured are some of the staff from Lily’s Restaurant in Punxsutawney presenting a donation to the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department for its K9 Unit: (from left) Rich Alexander, Punxsutawney mayor; Kelly Charles, Kayla Smith and Ashley Jacques, Lilly’s employees; and Matt Conrad, Punxsutawney Borough police chief. Conrad said they are trying to raise enough money to have two dogs working on patrol.