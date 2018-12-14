Light Up a Child’s Life wraps up, breaking records with over $100K

It’s a wrap, as the Make-A-Wish Light Up A Child’s Life (LUACL) campaign concluded on a high note on Friday. (First photo) Pictured are Lindsey Herzing (right), Make-A-Wish regional manager, and Dr. Joe Kernich, Make-A-Wish volunteer, auctioning off items on Friday to wrap up the campaign at the Make-A-Wish office in downtown Punxsutawney. (Second photo) Ty Caylor (center), “The Quarter Guy,” rolled his donation in a wagon that he purchased this year just for this occasion and raised and donated $2,229.10 to LUACL, which brings his 10-year total to $19,325.10, all of it in quarters. Pictured (from left) are Kernich; Caylor; and Barney Stockdale, Make-A-Wish. (Third photo) The staff of ACME Machine and Welding of Punxsutawney had a large donation of $12,774.00.