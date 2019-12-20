Light Up A Child’s Life campaign raises $95,641.88 for Make-A-Wish

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Make-A-Wish Light Up A Child's Life (LUCACL) campaign wrapped up on Friday with a morning visit to SHOP 'n SAVE and the annual auction to conclude the campaign. The campaign concluded by raising $95,641.88 for Make-A-Wish.

"We are so grateful and blessed with the wonderful community in Punxsutawney who support us each and every year. No matter if there are changes, growth or wherever we move, we are always supported by our community and by our volunteers," said Punxsutawney regional manager Lindsey Herzing after the auction concluded. "Not just that, it's the schools, it's the individuals, it's the businesses, the clubs — everyone pulls together and makes a wonderful campaign for us. We are very happy with the donations that came in today and blessed to be able to grant more wishes in the coming new year with the money we raised today."

The campaign wrapped up on Friday, but not before reaching its total with the signature event of the final day being the auction. Pictured here are the three phone operators for the afternoon (from left): Ryan Sloniger, Alyssa Vernacchio and Rob Cribbs.