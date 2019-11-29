Light Up Brookville dazzles residents with some holiday cheer

With Thanksgiving — and all the delicious food and fellowship that came with it — now in the rearview mirror, the holiday season has officially begun, and Brookville residents took some time to celebrate that on Friday with the annual Light Up Brookville celebration. The evening featured plenty of tasty treats and fun and was punctuated by a visit from Saint Nick himself. (First photo) Pictured here is Mrs. Claus riding along in her float. (Second photo) After the parade, Mrs. Claus joined Santa Claus to conclude the evening with his appearance at the end of the parade. The two then took some time to meet with children in Santa’s cottage.