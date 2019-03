Leila Jo's Cafe and Bakery holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

It was a festive atmosphere as the ribbon at Leila Jo's Cafe and Bakery was officially cut on Thursday. Pictured (front, from left) are Leila Jo's staff: Austin Monday, Tiffany Lennox, Kassidy Graham, Jackie Steele (owner, holding Leila Jo), Eric Steele (owner); John Mizerock, Katherine Matthews and D.J. Biller; (back row) Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce board members Devon Vallies, Shannon Kaza, Mandi Perry, Jim Casaday and Larry Chenoga; Punxsy Borough manager Ben White; staff member Skyler Leoni; Chamber board members Kim Neigh and Jessica Church; Chamber board president Katie Laska; and Chamber board member Roger Steele.