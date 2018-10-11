Leap Frog learns all about fire safety from Big Run Fire Department
Thursday, October 11, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
This week, the children at Leap Frog Learning & Daycare Center are learning all about fire safety. The Big Run Fire Department made a special visit to come show the children how their firefighters dress when they get a call, and they each got to explore the fire truck. The children were very excited to get to see the fire truck and were very glad that the firefighters were able to visit them.
