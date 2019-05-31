Leap Frog Learning celebrates preschool Class of 2019

Leap Frog Learning held a ceremony on Thursday at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center to celebrate the graduation of 17 students. The program was Dr. Seuss-themed and titled “Oh the Places You’ll Go.” The hosts of the program were preschool teacher Lauren Kachmar, three-year-old preschool teacher Morgan Smith and director Melissa Powell. Pictured here are the 17 graduates who will be leaving Leap Frog Learning and heading off to kindergarten.