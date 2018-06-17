Laurel Festival opens with Art in the Park

The Brookville Laurel Festival festival is officially underway, with the kick-off day held Saturday afternoon with the theme of Arts Day, including the 8th annual CREATE Brookville Art in the Park. Festival-goers were able to participate in a number of art-themed activities including (first photo) an interactive game with Clair Orner of Quiet Creek Herb Farm, who also had a nature mosaic stain glass folks could add to, and (second photo) squirt gun painting, as 2018 Brookville Laurel Festival 1st Runner-Up Regan Reitz, Queen Chanda Scott and 2nd Runner-Up Ellie Wingard demonstrated. The festival continues today with Family Day. Events for the day are a Family Carnival (4 to 7 p.m.); Bowdish Minitature Railroad running from 5 to 8 p.m.; Pinecreek K-9 Search and Rescue Pet Parade and more. The event takes place on Main Street near the Town Square. A full event schedule can be found on brookvillechamber.com.