The Latest: Trump declares national emergency, county provides COVID-19 information update

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he was declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, saying it would free up to as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. Other actions Trump announced included waiving interest on federally held student loans and a direction for the Department of Energy to buy oil to fill the strategic petroleum reserve.

BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners in conjunction with the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services have updated the county’s website to provide resources to residents and visitors regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus. “It is our position to provide the best possible information regarding this public health emergency that is accurate and up-to-date,” said Tracy W. Zents, Director of Emergency Services. To access this information, visit www.jeffersoncountypa.com. On the home page, you will see a link to access the county’s information regarding COVID-19. Zents said, “We will continue to provide as much information as we can that is formable to our response and for your protection. Remember to remain vigilant and focused on this ever-changing situation, but most of all remain calm. We will get through all of this together.”