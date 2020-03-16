The Latest: Punxsy school district announces free meals plan for those 18-and-under

In a letter posted on its website and addressed to parents and guardians of the Punxsutawney Area School District's students, the Punxsutawney Area School District said that "schools closed due to the coronavirus are able to provide free meals to all students through the Summer Food Service Program. These meals are available for all families and to any child age 18 and younger. While schools are not in session, the Punxsutawney Area School district invites families and caregivers to pick up meals for their children beginning (today). A breakfast and lunch will be provided each day on a first-come, first-served basis." The meals will be available Monday through Friday.

Pickup is available at the following locations and times.

-- Beyer Avenue Apartments, 408 Beyer Ave., 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

-- St. Peters United Church, 203 Orchard Ave. 10:50 to 11:05 a.m.

-- Harmon Field, Liberty Street, 11:10 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

-- Sycamore Apartments, 505 Sycamore St., 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

-- Josh Smith Playground/Skate Park, 307 Elk St., 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

-- Perry Street Cul de Sac, Perry Street, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

-- McCalmont Township Firehall, 101 Firehouse Lane, Anita 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.

-- Rossiter Ball Field (Shaffer Field), 262 Central St., Rossiter, 10:55 to 11:10 a.m.

-- Ringgold Firehall, 163 Firehall Rd., Ringgold, 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.

-- Sandy Creek Newlife Fellowship Church, 64 State St., Timblin, 11:40 to 11:55 a.m.

-- Perry Township Firehall, 998 Valier Dr., Valier, 11:45 a.m. to noon

-- St. Joe’s Polish Club, DeLancey, 11 to 11:15 a.m.

-- Big Run War Memorial, 123 E. Main St., Big Run, 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

-- Covode United Methodist Church, Rochester Mills, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.

The school website also had an announcement from Snacks to Grow on posted, which read: "Due to the recent school closing, we at Snacks to Grow On have decided to continue our mission of providing nutrition to students for the weekend. Any family in need, with children in grades K-6, will be able to come for bags on Friday March 20, and Friday March 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. The locations will be the building behind Lily’s Restaurant & Bakery or the garage at Laska’s Pizza.