The Latest: Jefferson County now one of three in PA with no confirmed COVID-19 cases

The latest stats on the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Pennsylvania were released at noon on Sunday, and at this time, Jefferson County is one of just three counties in the state yet to have a confirmed case of COVID-19 reported. The adjoining county of Elk and Fulton County, located in south-central Pennsylvania, are the only other two counties. Indiana County has now reported 13 confirmed cases, and Clearfield's total to date is seven confirmed cases.

Statewide, the total number of confirmed positives increased to 11,510 on Sunday, with a total of 150 virus-related deaths now on the record. In all, 66,261 people have tested negative for the virus. Philadelphia County remains the hardest-hit from the virus, with 3,135 confirmed cases. The southeastern portion of the state -- the area surrounding Philadelphia -- remains the hardest-hit region as well.

"The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must."