The Latest COVID-19 Updates (May 2) -- Jefferson County total up two cases

Noon: HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 2, that there are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 48,305. Today, the department reported 64 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,418 in Pennsylvania. The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County has remained low throughout the outbreak across the state -- with it holding steady at four throughout the week. But Saturday's update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health did see an uptick, as the total positives are now at six. The county has had 322 negative tests to this point. Surrounding counties' totals include Indiana (63), Clearfield (16), Clarion (23) and Elk (4).