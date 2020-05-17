The Latest COVID-19 Updates (May 17)

Noon -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12 a.m. that there are 623 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 62,234. Today, the state is reporting 4,418 total deaths, an increase of 15 new deaths. "As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in the release. "We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19." Jefferson County's confirmed case total (as of noon) remained steady at seven cases -- where it had been all week -- with a total of 409 negative test results having been reported in the county to date. Indiana County's total confirmed cases is now up to 84, with six deaths having been attributed to the virus in the county, and Clearfield County now has seen 33 confirmed cases. Clarion County sits at 24 confirmed positives, and Elk County's total remains at six.